Mitsotakis: restructuring of railways ‘a personal matter’

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has told train company representatives that the restructuring of the country’s railways “is not just a universal demand of Greek society but is now also a personal matter for him.”

He made the remarks at the opening of a meeting with representatives of state-owned network owner Hellenic Railways (OSE) and railway infrastructure company ERGOSE, as well as the private, Italian-owned operator Hellenic Train, on restarting the railways, which have not run since the Tempe railway disaster that claimed the lives of 57 people.

It is understood that the meeting discussed a reopening schedule, additional security measures, a strict timeline for the implementation of the signalling and remote control contract, the thorough inspection of the infrastructure and the strengthening of staff levels at OSE and ERGOSE.

Further announcements are expected later on Tuesday from Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis, who was handed responsibility for the Infrastructure and Transport portfolio following the resignation of the previous transport minister in the wake of the disaster.

Earlier, in an television interview, governement spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou said that the prime minister had not been made aware of the state of disorganisation in the country’s railways.