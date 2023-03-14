Second youth arrested in connection with Varoufakis assault

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the attack by a group of people on the leader of the MeRA25 party, Yanis Varoufakis, on Friday in a restaurant in the Exarchia district of central Athens.

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old who was arrested for recording the attack on his phone will appear before a prosecutor on Wednesday.

In his first public appearance since the attack, Varoufakis told a Greek television show on Tuesday that his “nose is broken in six places.”

He said the man who assaulted him was a 25-year-old with expertise “in surgical violence.”