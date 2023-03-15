NEWS

General strike to disrupt services on Thursday

General strike to disrupt services on Thursday
[AP]

A 24-hour general strike called by Greece’s private and public sector unions, in protest at rail safety deficiencies that led to the deaths of 57 people in the February 28 train crash at Tempe, is expected to shut down most services around the country on Thursday.

The Athens metro and tram will only work between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., while buses will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be no Proastiakos suburban railway services. Air traffic controllers and seamen will also take part in the strike.

The Athens Journalists’ Union (ESIEA) said journalists will strike a day earlier on Wednesday.

Strike Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Aegean grounds flights on Thursday due to strike
NEWS

Aegean grounds flights on Thursday due to strike

Tens of thousands march in Greece to protest train disaster
NEWS

Tens of thousands march in Greece to protest train disaster

Deadly train crash in Greece prompts safety worries, strikes
NEWS

Deadly train crash in Greece prompts safety worries, strikes

Greek workers join walkout over deadly train crash, call protests
NEWS

Greek workers join walkout over deadly train crash, call protests

Transport workers revise working hours for Wed strike
NEWS

Transport workers revise working hours for Wed strike

Athens metro and tram holding stoppage on Wednesday
NEWS

Athens metro and tram holding stoppage on Wednesday