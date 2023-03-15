General strike to disrupt services on Thursday

A 24-hour general strike called by Greece’s private and public sector unions, in protest at rail safety deficiencies that led to the deaths of 57 people in the February 28 train crash at Tempe, is expected to shut down most services around the country on Thursday.

The Athens metro and tram will only work between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., while buses will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be no Proastiakos suburban railway services. Air traffic controllers and seamen will also take part in the strike.

The Athens Journalists’ Union (ESIEA) said journalists will strike a day earlier on Wednesday.