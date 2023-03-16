Prosecutor orders probe into stability of Servia bridge

A prosecutor in northern Greece ordered a preliminary investigation onto the stability and safety of the Servia High Bridge (also known as Lake Polyphytos Bridge) in western Macedonia, amid concerns over serious structural problems.

The order came after technicians carrying out restoration work on the bridge on September 2022 found structural issues between the fifth and sixth piers on one side of the bridge and several cracks.

Since then, local authorities have imposed a speed limit of 40km/h and vehicles that are over 3.5 tonnes are not allowed to use the bridge.

The prosecutor asked the Kozani police department “to take measures to completely prohibit traffic on the bridge, if there is the slightest possibility of collapse.”

The prosecutor wants the police to establish whether the bridge is safe even for vehicles under 3.5 tons, what actions have been taken to date to restore safety for vehicles and what are the reasons for the delay in solving this problem. She also wants to ascertain if the safe movement of heavy vehicles (over 3.5 tons) is ensured by alternative routes, especially in cases where these trucks pass through residential areas.

Kozani police director, Ilias Tsiotsias, said he is waiting for the reports filed by the experts and the municipal services of the regional unit to decide the bridge will be completely closed off to traffic.

The 47-year-old bridge is one of the largest in Greece, with a length of 1,372 meters and a height of 55 meters from the water, crossing the Polyphytos artificial lake of the river Aliakmonas. Designed by Italian civil engineer Riccardo Morandi, its construction began in 1972 and was completed in 1975.

It connects the cities of Kozani and Larisa with the national road network.