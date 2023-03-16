NEWS

Heavy rain forecast in Greece from Thursday to Saturday

Heavy rain forecast in Greece from Thursday to Saturday

The National Meteorological Service on Thursday issued an updated weather warning for the next few days, which forecasts heavy rain, strong winds and possible hail storms in various parts of Greece until Saturday.

The regions to be affected is the north and eastern Aegean, intermittently affecting the Cyclades islands and Crete, while from Thursday night the storms will reach the eastern parts of Thessaly, the Sporades island group, central and eastern Central Greece and Evia.

The storms will hit Crete on Friday, with the rain abating on Saturday morning and later in the day in Thessaly and central and eastern Central Greece and Evia, the Sporades islands, and the rest of the country.

The region of Attica will experience stormy weather on Friday.

Weather

