President Sakellaropoulou to attend silent march for Thessaloniki Holocaust victims

President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Sunday will attend the silent memorial march for the victims of the Holocaust that is held each year in the city of Thessaloniki.

This year marks the 80th anniversary since the first train carrying Jewish residents to Nazi death camps departed for Auschwitz-Birkenau, where an estimated 50,000 Thessaloniki Jews were murdered.

The silent march will begin at 11:30 on Sunday from Eleftherias Square and end at the old railway station. It is organized by the Thessaloniki Municipality, the Jewish Community of Thessaloniki, the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, the University of Macedonia and the International University of Greece. [AMNA]