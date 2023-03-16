NEWS

President Sakellaropoulou to attend silent march for Thessaloniki Holocaust victims

President Sakellaropoulou to attend silent march for Thessaloniki Holocaust victims
[InTime News]

President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Sunday will attend the silent memorial march for the victims of the Holocaust that is held each year in the city of Thessaloniki.

This year marks the 80th anniversary since the first train carrying Jewish residents to Nazi death camps departed for Auschwitz-Birkenau, where an estimated 50,000 Thessaloniki Jews were murdered.

The silent march will begin at 11:30 on Sunday from Eleftherias Square and end at the old railway station. It is organized by the Thessaloniki Municipality, the Jewish Community of Thessaloniki, the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, the University of Macedonia and the International University of Greece. [AMNA]

Thessaloniki

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
GD lawyer booted from Athens Bar Association over Nazi salute
NEWS

GD lawyer booted from Athens Bar Association over Nazi salute

Car plunged into water in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Car plunged into water in Thessaloniki

Girl (2) found dead in Thessaloniki municipal nursery
NEWS

Girl (2) found dead in Thessaloniki municipal nursery

Gov’t slams SYRIZA over ‘present’ votes
NEWS

Gov’t slams SYRIZA over ‘present’ votes

Greece bans parties with convicted leaders from running in elections
NEWS

Greece bans parties with convicted leaders from running in elections

Court orders police to bring in Golden Dawn trial witness 
NEWS

Court orders police to bring in Golden Dawn trial witness 