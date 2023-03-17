University occupations spreading around country

Students and pupils are expressing anger over the train collision in Tempe, northern Greece on February 28 with occupations and mobilizations at universities nationwide.

In Athens, occupations are form around the emblematic university buildings in the city center by student groups.

Currently the Propylaia of the University of Athens and the premises of the National Technical University of Athens on Patission Street are under occupation. The moves are also being interpreted politically in the context of the country’s prolonged election period.

Tellingly, since the beginning of the week an “Occupation” banner has dominated the entrance of the Propylaia, where the University of Athens’ rectorate is located.

At the same time, student groups have sent emails to professors not to hold remote classes.