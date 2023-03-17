NEWS

University occupations spreading around country

University occupations spreading around country
[InTime News]

Students and pupils are expressing anger over the train collision in Tempe, northern Greece on February 28 with occupations and mobilizations at universities nationwide. 

In Athens, occupations are form around the emblematic university buildings in the city center by student groups.

Currently the Propylaia of the University of Athens and the premises of the National Technical University of Athens on Patission Street are under occupation. The moves are also being interpreted politically in the context of the country’s prolonged election period.

Tellingly, since the beginning of the week an “Occupation” banner has dominated the entrance of the Propylaia, where the University of Athens’ rectorate is located.

 At the same time, student groups have sent emails to professors not to hold remote classes.

Education Protest Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
University police under fire
STUDENT PROTEST

University police under fire

Protesters march in Thessaloniki over student’s window fall
NEWS

Protesters march in Thessaloniki over student’s window fall

Protesters clash with police over campus security force
NEWS

Protesters clash with police over campus security force

Students block Athens university entrances in opposition to new police corps
NEWS

Students block Athens university entrances in opposition to new police corps

Thessaloniki: Students force way into meeting with rector
NEWS

Thessaloniki: Students force way into meeting with rector

Two arrested in Thessaloniki university clashes
NEWS

Two arrested in Thessaloniki university clashes