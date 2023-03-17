NEWS

Dendias urges UN chief to intensify efforts for Cyprus settlement

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias says he has urged United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to intensify efforts for a Cyprus settlement based on UN resolutions. 

Dendias was speaking after a meeting with Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York Thursday where he announced Greece’s candidacy for election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2025-26 term.

According to reports, the two also discussed Greece-Turkey relations following the massive February 6 earthquake, developments in Ukraine and the eastern Mediterranean, environmental protection and women’s rights.

