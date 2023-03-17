RAS finds serious deficiencies in training of stationmasters

The Hellenic Railway Regulatory Authority (RAS) has found serious deficiencies in the training of stationmasters of the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE).

The announcement Friday was made after an inspection of the theoretical and practical training attended by the stationmaster at Larissa, central Greece, who is implicated in the February 28 railway collision which killed 57 people. The 59-year-old has been charged with negligent homicide and jailed pending trial.

OSE could face a daily 100,000-euro fine unless it takes steps to ensure that the training program for stationmasters and other critical posts is up to the required standards, RAS said.