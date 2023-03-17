NEWS

GSEE trade union federation: minimum wage increase not enough

The increase in the monthly minimum wage by 9.4% as of April 1 “is a far cry from the demands of the poorest of workers and does not allow them to cover basic living needs,” the country’s biggest private-sector trade union federation has said.

The General Confederation of Workers of Greece (GSEE) was commenting on Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ announcement that the minimum wage would increase to €780 as of April 1.

The GSEE reiterated its position that the minimum wage should be at 60% of the median salary and accommodate inflation, or €826, and it called for a national general collective labor agreement. [AMNA]

