OSE critical of regulator’s findings on training

Hellenic Railways (OSE) has criticized a finding by the Railway Regulatory Authority (RAS) that there was serious deficiencies in its training of stationmasters.

“It is extremely unpleasant in the midst of a very difficult and painful situation for Greek society and the Greek railway for official bodies to express opinions and take decisions without thorough investigation and documentation,” OSE said in a statement.

OSE said that in July 2022 it provided the RAS with a document titled “Basic Training for Traffic Personnel” that it says was “completely compatible” with guidelines drawn up by the RAS.

RAS earlier said OSE could face a daily 100,000-euro fine unless it takes steps to ensure that the training program for stationmasters and other critical posts is up to the required standards.

The announcement Friday was made after an inspection of the theoretical and practical training attended by the stationmaster at Larissa, central Greece, who is implicated in the February 28 railway collision which killed 57 people. The 59-year-old has been charged with negligent homicide and jailed pending trial.