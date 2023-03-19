NEWS

Doctors on the defensive fearing lawsuits

Doctors on the defensive fearing lawsuits
[AP]

The fear of lawsuits alleging malpractice are prompting an increasing number of doctors to practice so-called “defensive medicine” and order tests that are not medically necessary. 

Gynecology, general surgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine and radiology are the specialties with the most medical malpractice complaints, most of which are resolved in courtrooms even if they are unfounded.

The president of the Panhellenic Medical Association, Athanasios Exadaktylos, notes that there is also “defensive justice” – i.e. the judge sending all cases for hearings, fearing that he might be accused of having acquitted someone. 

In Greece, about 65% of medical malpractice claims involve lawsuits against public hospitals and 20% against private clinics and medical centers. The average amount of compensation is around €300,000. 

When the error-negligence concerns a hospital doctor or other health professional, the action is brought in the hospital. If the latter finds that there is fraud or gross negligence, it can claim (based on the 2018 “Houliarakis Circular”) compensation from the doctor. Indicatively, in 2019, a hospital demanded 850,000 euros through the Court of Auditors from a doctor for a complication in a patient.

It is estimated that nine out of 10 doctors practice defensive medicine in fear of being accused of medical negligence. 

According to the president of the Institute of Scientific Research, member of the Board of Directors of the Panhellenic Medical Association, Haris Vavouranakis, “many times the doctor feels fear even without making a mistake.” He adds: “It is a peculiar ‘lottery,’ where every medical act can cost the doctor dearly. And the answer is to move from evidence-based medicine to defensive medicine and to safeguard against potential medical error, not to ensure the patient’s health.”

“The doctor orders tests that are not medically necessary, refers to other doctors, and recommends hospital admission to avoid litigation and unnecessary procedures,” he notes. 

Health Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Health workers to return under strict protocol
NEWS

Health workers to return under strict protocol

Unvaccinated health workers may return to work
NEWS

Unvaccinated health workers may return to work

PM, opposition leaders slam US Supreme Court ruling on abortion
NEWS

PM, opposition leaders slam US Supreme Court ruling on abortion

Greek state to sue Novartis for 214 million euros
NEWS

Greek state to sue Novartis for 214 million euros

Experts sound alarm over lurking kidney disease
NEWS

Experts sound alarm over lurking kidney disease

Proposal submitted to end attacks on health workers
NEWS

Proposal submitted to end attacks on health workers