Academy of Athens to award train disaster heroes

The Academy of Athens will award three passengers who saved their fellow passengers from the wreckage of the Tempe railway disaster.

Andreas Alikaniotis, Michalis Klapsis and Angelos Tsiamouras will receive the Nikolaos Karolos Prize in Ethics and Political Science for “showing a sense of altruism and solidarity to the highest degree, despite the fact that they themselves were injured, by spontaneously rushing to the aid of their helpless and much more seriously injured fellow passengers, and literally saving their lives,” the national academy said.

The trio will receive the prize on March 23 at an academy event marking the 1821 Revolution.