NEWS

Academy of Athens to award train disaster heroes

Academy of Athens to award train disaster heroes

The Academy of Athens will award three passengers who saved their fellow passengers from the wreckage of the Tempe railway disaster.

Andreas Alikaniotis, Michalis Klapsis and Angelos Tsiamouras will receive the Nikolaos Karolos Prize in Ethics and Political Science for “showing a sense of altruism and solidarity to the highest degree, despite the fact that they themselves were injured, by spontaneously rushing to the aid of their helpless and much more seriously injured fellow passengers, and literally saving their lives,” the national academy said.

The trio will receive the prize on March 23 at an academy event marking the 1821 Revolution.

Accident Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Strikes, protests and clashes over deadly rail collision
NEWS

Strikes, protests and clashes over deadly rail collision

Thousands walk off the job to protest deadly train crash
NEWS

Thousands walk off the job to protest deadly train crash

Greeks walk off the job to protest over deadly train crash
NEWS

Greeks walk off the job to protest over deadly train crash

Greek strike over deadly train crash to halt transport
NEWS

Greek strike over deadly train crash to halt transport

Three jailed suspects in Tempe train disaster summoned to testify
NEWS

Three jailed suspects in Tempe train disaster summoned to testify

Cavusoglu confirms release of jailed Greek man to attend son’s funeral
NEWS

Cavusoglu confirms release of jailed Greek man to attend son’s funeral