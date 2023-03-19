Decision time for the F-35 package

The Greek Defense Ministry is expected to decide next week whether Athens will propose to Lockheed Martin the inclusion of SSI (security, supply, information) and infrastructure programs in the F-35 fighter jets package with the participation of the Greek defense industry.

The SSI would resolve the issue of infrastructure for the reception of the F-35s in 2027-28. Otherwise, if this infrastructure is not in place the delivery of the aircraft to the Hellenic Air Force in 2027-28 will be difficult.

The issue of SSIs is critical for the Pentagon since it is the most common method of transferring know-how, which, in the case of the F-35, includes cybersecurity and network security. Tellingly, the possibility of these features being compromised by a third-party system (S-400) is what led to Turkey’s ejection from the program.

The details of the Greek proposal were discussed at a meeting last Thursday at the Defense Ministry between Greek and US delegations. According to sources, the Americans presented roughly what can be provided to the domestic defense industry. At this stage of the negotiations it appears that, after pressure from the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) and the Hellenic Air Force General Staff (GEA), the price tag for the SSI amount has been squeezed below $500 million.

Moreover, an effort is being made to get guarantees from the US that another $500 million will be added to this in projects to be undertaken by the domestic defense industry.