NEWS

Lazaros Mavropoulos appointed new head of police

Lazaros Mavropoulos appointed new head of police

Police Lieutenant General Lazaros Mavropoulos has been appointed new chief of the Hellenic Police (ELAS) following a meeting of the National Council on National Security (KYSEA) on Saturday.

Τhe new appointment “aims to improve and implement more positively and effectively the modern operational plans of the Hellenic Police for the safety of citizens,” KYSEA said in its announcement.

The outgoing Chief, Police Lieutenant General Konstantinos Koumas, is promoted to the rank of retired General, and is awarded the title of Honorary Chief of the Hellenic Police.

Police

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Investigation launched into police tow truck ramming
NEWS

Investigation launched into police tow truck ramming

4 police officers arrested for torturing detainee
NEWS

4 police officers arrested for torturing detainee

Police deny abuse claim
NEWS

Police deny abuse claim

Police abuse reports
PROBE ORDERED

Police abuse reports

Skirmishes between protesters and police
NEWS

Skirmishes between protesters and police

Demonstrators clash with police outside Hellenic Train headquarters
NEWS

Demonstrators clash with police outside Hellenic Train headquarters