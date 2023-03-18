Lazaros Mavropoulos appointed new head of police

Police Lieutenant General Lazaros Mavropoulos has been appointed new chief of the Hellenic Police (ELAS) following a meeting of the National Council on National Security (KYSEA) on Saturday.

Τhe new appointment “aims to improve and implement more positively and effectively the modern operational plans of the Hellenic Police for the safety of citizens,” KYSEA said in its announcement.

The outgoing Chief, Police Lieutenant General Konstantinos Koumas, is promoted to the rank of retired General, and is awarded the title of Honorary Chief of the Hellenic Police.