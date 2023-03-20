Dendias and Cavusoglu announce mutual support for international body bids

Following a meeting between Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Brussels, the two men announced that Ankara will vote for Greece’s candidacy in the elections for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, while Athens will support Turkey for general-secretary of the International Maritime Organization.

Nikos Dendias spoke of a very productive meeting and thanked Cavusoglu for Turkey’s solidarity following the rail collision at Tempe.