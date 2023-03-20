NEWS

Registered unemployment down 3.2% in February

Registered unemployment fell 3.2% or by 35,068 persons in February compared with the same month last year and was down 1.5% in comparison with January 2023, official figures showed on Monday.

The number of unemployed people totaled 1,074,573 in February, of which 538,940 (50..2%) were long-term unemployed (more than 12 months). Men accounted for 36.1% of unemployed and women 686,562. The 30-44 age group recorded the highest unemployment rate 33.4% or 358,727. Among the country’s regions, Attica and Central Macedonia recorded the biggest number of unemployed (332,422 or 30.9%) and 201,369 or 18.7%, respectively.

The number of people receiving unemployment benefit reached 239,196 in February, of which 106,013 were men and 133,183 women. [AMNA]

Employment

