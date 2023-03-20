Poll shows ND-SYRIZA gap narrowing

The difference between ruling New Democracy and SYRIZA is down to 3.6 points, according to a poll conducted by Alco for Alpha TV between March 13 and 17 on a nationwide sample of 1,001 voters.

More specifically, New Democracy leads the pack regarding voter intentions with 28.4%, followed by leftist opposition SYRIZA with 24.8% and center-left PASOK in third with 9.3%.

They are ahead of communist KKE (6%), nationalist Greek Solution (3.8%), radical leftist MeRA25 (3.4%) and Ellines (3.4%), while 13.8% are undecided.