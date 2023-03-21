NEWS

Suspect in plumber’s murder arrested in Athens

Police on Monday announced the arrest of one of the fugitives accused of the murder of a 39-year-old plumber in a cafe in Nea Ionia in northern Athens last February.

The suspect, 23, was located at 12.30 p.m. on Monday. An arrest warrant had been pending against him, as well as against six other people, on charges of manslaughter with intent by the Athens District Attorney’s Office.

Two of the main perpetrators of the bloody incident, the foreign “leaders” of the two gangs that exchanged gunfire on the fatal night, are reported to have fled the country.

