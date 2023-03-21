Clocks go forward one hour on Sunday

Clocks in Greece should be set forward by one hour from 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Sunday morning (March 26), as daylight saving begins, the Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.

European Summer Time has been observed from the last Sunday in March to the last Sunday in October since 1996.

In 2019, the European parliament voted to scrap the twice-a-year custom of changing the clocks by an hour in spring and autumn by 2021, leaving national governments to decide whether to follow through.