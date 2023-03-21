NEWS

Clocks go forward one hour on Sunday

Clocks go forward one hour on Sunday
[Shutterstock]

Clocks in Greece should be set forward by one hour from 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Sunday morning (March 26), as daylight saving begins, the Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.

European Summer Time has been observed from the last Sunday in March to the last Sunday in October since 1996.

In 2019, the European parliament voted to scrap the twice-a-year custom of changing the clocks by an hour in spring and autumn by 2021, leaving national governments to decide whether to follow through. 

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Health system is in search for volunteer blood donors
NEWS

Health system is in search for volunteer blood donors

Mati fire expert witness paints picture of chaos
NEWS

Mati fire expert witness paints picture of chaos

Seventeen EU countries, Norway agree to jointly buy ammunition for Ukraine
NEWS

Seventeen EU countries, Norway agree to jointly buy ammunition for Ukraine

Suspect in plumber’s murder arrested in Athens
NEWS

Suspect in plumber’s murder arrested in Athens

Municipalities sign MoU with wildlife NGO
NEWS

Municipalities sign MoU with wildlife NGO

11th hour changes to environment bill
NEWS

11th hour changes to environment bill