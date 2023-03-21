NEWS

Man handed suspended sentence for credit card theft

Man handed suspended sentence for credit card theft
[InTime News]

A 23-year-old man from Thessaloniki was convicted to 18 months in jail on Tuesday for stealing the credit card details of a lawyer to buy 10,250-euro-worth of goods from online shopping sites in 2020.

After trying unsuccessfully to withdraw cash from ATMs, the defendant managed to divert the security codes send by SMS to approve transactions to his own phone and complete electronic purchases.

During the trial, the lawyer said his phone seemed to “freeze” for several hours in August 2020, when the unauthorised transactions were committed. 

The three-member Criminal Court of Volos said his sentence would be suspended provided he partially compensates the victim.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Suspect in plumber’s murder arrested in Athens
NEWS

Suspect in plumber’s murder arrested in Athens

A mysterious sect that came and swiftly left
NEWS

A mysterious sect that came and swiftly left

Man arrested in Ilia for child molestation
NEWS

Man arrested in Ilia for child molestation

Thessaloniki police arrest man on suspicion of attempted rape
NEWS

Thessaloniki police arrest man on suspicion of attempted rape

Suspect in Varoufakis assault given conditional release
NEWS

Suspect in Varoufakis assault given conditional release

SYRIZA MP Gerovasili’s car damaged with sledgehammers; police escort injured
NEWS

SYRIZA MP Gerovasili’s car damaged with sledgehammers; police escort injured