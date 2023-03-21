Man handed suspended sentence for credit card theft

A 23-year-old man from Thessaloniki was convicted to 18 months in jail on Tuesday for stealing the credit card details of a lawyer to buy 10,250-euro-worth of goods from online shopping sites in 2020.

After trying unsuccessfully to withdraw cash from ATMs, the defendant managed to divert the security codes send by SMS to approve transactions to his own phone and complete electronic purchases.

During the trial, the lawyer said his phone seemed to “freeze” for several hours in August 2020, when the unauthorised transactions were committed.

The three-member Criminal Court of Volos said his sentence would be suspended provided he partially compensates the victim.