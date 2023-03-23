NEWS

Municipalities collected over 1.5 tonnes of aid for quake-stricken Syria, Turkey

Municipalities collected over 1.5 tonnes of aid for quake-stricken Syria, Turkey
[AP]

The municipalities of Greece have collected over 1.5 tons of humanitarian aid that has been sent to the victims of the deadly earthquakes that hit Syria and Turkey last month, a municipal official said on Thursday.

“In times of difficulty, our peoples should be united and show solidarity. This has happened in the past and is also happening now and I hope it will not be needed in the future. Local administration has proved that it can become a bridge of friendship between the two countries,” KEDE president and Trikala mayor Dimitris Papastergiou said on Thursday. 

So far, 35 large trucks carrying necessities, such as bed sheets, blankets and tents, have been sent to Adana and Istanbul, in cooperation with Turkish authorities. The action will be completed with the transfer of the final installment of the aid from Greece to Syria, via Beirut.

The effort was organized by the Central Union of Municipalities of Greece (KEDE) in cooperation with the regional municipalities union and local municipalities. Part of the clothing collected, that was not sent to Turkey, was sent to Ukraine.

Turkey Earthquake

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey’s quake toll tops 48,000 as gov’t races to build container cities
NEWS

Turkey’s quake toll tops 48,000 as gov’t races to build container cities

Turkish ambassador visits EMAK headquarters to thank Greek rescuing team
NEWS

Turkish ambassador visits EMAK headquarters to thank Greek rescuing team

A month after quake, survivors need shelter, sanitation
TURKEY

A month after quake, survivors need shelter, sanitation

Amid thaw, Egypt’s FM in quake-hit Turkey to show solidarity
NEWS

Amid thaw, Egypt’s FM in quake-hit Turkey to show solidarity

Turks protest over government’s quake response in stadiums, on streets
NEWS

Turks protest over government’s quake response in stadiums, on streets

Turkey issues earthquake rebuilding rules after millions left homeless
NEWS

Turkey issues earthquake rebuilding rules after millions left homeless