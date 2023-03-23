Municipalities collected over 1.5 tonnes of aid for quake-stricken Syria, Turkey

The municipalities of Greece have collected over 1.5 tons of humanitarian aid that has been sent to the victims of the deadly earthquakes that hit Syria and Turkey last month, a municipal official said on Thursday.

“In times of difficulty, our peoples should be united and show solidarity. This has happened in the past and is also happening now and I hope it will not be needed in the future. Local administration has proved that it can become a bridge of friendship between the two countries,” KEDE president and Trikala mayor Dimitris Papastergiou said on Thursday.

So far, 35 large trucks carrying necessities, such as bed sheets, blankets and tents, have been sent to Adana and Istanbul, in cooperation with Turkish authorities. The action will be completed with the transfer of the final installment of the aid from Greece to Syria, via Beirut.

The effort was organized by the Central Union of Municipalities of Greece (KEDE) in cooperation with the regional municipalities union and local municipalities. Part of the clothing collected, that was not sent to Turkey, was sent to Ukraine.