The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) announced on Thursday that a total of 75 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded between March 13 and March 19, while intubations eased to 71. The rate of new intubations over that period was 36% less than the average in the previous four weeks.

The positivity rate for the flu virus increased, but there were no serious cases requiring treatment in ICUs and no deaths were recorded.