NEWS

National Theatre calls for end to Rex building sit-in

National Theatre calls for end to Rex building sit-in
[Stefanos Stelios/Intime News]

The Greek National Theater’s board threatened legal action against a group of squatters who took over its Rex venue in downtown Athens as part of a wider protest by artists over their educational qualifications, if they do not clear the area by March 27. 

Students at the National Theater, who had occupied the historic Ziller Building premises of the National Theatre since February 5 over a controversial presidential decree which equates drama school diplomas with those of high schools, cleared the sit-in on Thursday, the board said. A second sit-in, organized by unknown individuals, continues in the Rex venue, which is also run by the National Theater. 

“The continued occupation of the Rex building by persons who do not have any connection with the National Theater has no moral legitimacy or practical effectiveness for asserting the demands of the artistic community,” the NT board said in a statement. 

The board gave squatters until 8 a.m. on Monday to clear Rex warning it will withdraw its security personnel and “undertake any other necessary legal action for the return of the building to its intended operation.”

“We have the unwavering belief that an open National Theater is the only way to continue fulfilling its cultural mission, but also to contribute to the success of these demands,” it added.

Drama school teachers, performing artists and art students held several protests in Athens in February over the same issue.

Protest Theater

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Investigation launched into police tow truck ramming
NEWS

Investigation launched into police tow truck ramming

University occupations spreading around country
NEWS

University occupations spreading around country

Strikes, protests and clashes over deadly rail collision
NEWS

Strikes, protests and clashes over deadly rail collision

Thousands walk off the job to protest deadly train crash
NEWS

Thousands walk off the job to protest deadly train crash

Greeks walk off the job to protest over deadly train crash
NEWS

Greeks walk off the job to protest over deadly train crash

Greek strike over deadly train crash to halt transport
NEWS

Greek strike over deadly train crash to halt transport