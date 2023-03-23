National Theatre calls for end to Rex building sit-in

The Greek National Theater’s board threatened legal action against a group of squatters who took over its Rex venue in downtown Athens as part of a wider protest by artists over their educational qualifications, if they do not clear the area by March 27.

Students at the National Theater, who had occupied the historic Ziller Building premises of the National Theatre since February 5 over a controversial presidential decree which equates drama school diplomas with those of high schools, cleared the sit-in on Thursday, the board said. A second sit-in, organized by unknown individuals, continues in the Rex venue, which is also run by the National Theater.

“The continued occupation of the Rex building by persons who do not have any connection with the National Theater has no moral legitimacy or practical effectiveness for asserting the demands of the artistic community,” the NT board said in a statement.

The board gave squatters until 8 a.m. on Monday to clear Rex warning it will withdraw its security personnel and “undertake any other necessary legal action for the return of the building to its intended operation.”

“We have the unwavering belief that an open National Theater is the only way to continue fulfilling its cultural mission, but also to contribute to the success of these demands,” it added.

Drama school teachers, performing artists and art students held several protests in Athens in February over the same issue.