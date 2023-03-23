NEWS

Vatican delegation to visit archbishop ahead of fragments reunification ceremony

Vatican delegation to visit archbishop ahead of fragments reunification ceremony
[Acropolis Museum / Governorate of Vatican City State – Directorate of the Museums and Cultural Heritage]

A four-member delegation from the Vatican will meet with Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece on Friday, ahead of a ceremony to mark the return of three marble fragments from the Parthenon to the Acropolis Museum.

Kept at the Vatican Museums, the three pieces were gifted personally by Pope Francis to the archbishop, and an agreement to that effect was signed in Rome by Greek and Vatican officials on March 7. The reunification event will be held at at the Museum at 5.30 p.m. on Friday, and will be attended by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Archdiocese said.

The Catholic delegation is headed by Bishop Brian Farrell, secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, and includes Under-Secretary Monsignor Andrea Palmieri, Director of the Vatican Museums Dr Barbara Jatta, and Archbishop Jan Romeo Pawłowski, Apostolic Nuncio to Greece.
 

Church Archaeology Museum

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
US returns 29 antiquities to Greece
CULTURE

US returns 29 antiquities to Greece

Mykonos: Archaeologist threatened in abusive text message
NEWS

Mykonos: Archaeologist threatened in abusive text message

Greek archaeologists protest holiday island assault
NEWS

Greek archaeologists protest holiday island assault

Suspected mobsters attack archaeologist
NEWS

Suspected mobsters attack archaeologist

Plans approved for New Archaeological Museum on Lefkada island
NEWS

Plans approved for New Archaeological Museum on Lefkada island

Parliament approves government motion to change regime governing five museums
NEWS

Parliament approves government motion to change regime governing five museums