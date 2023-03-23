Vatican delegation to visit archbishop ahead of fragments reunification ceremony

A four-member delegation from the Vatican will meet with Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece on Friday, ahead of a ceremony to mark the return of three marble fragments from the Parthenon to the Acropolis Museum.

Kept at the Vatican Museums, the three pieces were gifted personally by Pope Francis to the archbishop, and an agreement to that effect was signed in Rome by Greek and Vatican officials on March 7. The reunification event will be held at at the Museum at 5.30 p.m. on Friday, and will be attended by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Archdiocese said.

The Catholic delegation is headed by Bishop Brian Farrell, secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, and includes Under-Secretary Monsignor Andrea Palmieri, Director of the Vatican Museums Dr Barbara Jatta, and Archbishop Jan Romeo Pawłowski, Apostolic Nuncio to Greece.

