SYRIZA slams government over State Department report

SYRIZA slams government over State Department report

SYRIZA press spokeswoman Popi Tsapanidou has taken aim at the government over a recent US State Department report on the human rights situation in Greece.

“I wonder how the perpetrators of the abuse of human rights, democracy and information in Greece feel over the situation depicted in the darkest colors not by SYRIZA, but by the State Department,” she asked, adding that “what the US State Department report says is not news to us. We knew it and we live it.”

The report notes there were credible reports of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment of inmates in prisons and of migrants and asylum seekers by the authorities. 

