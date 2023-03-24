PM meeting Meloni and Costa, seeking alliances

Amid the fallout from the Ukraine conflict and recent financial turmoil, Greece arrived at Thursday’s regular European Council meeting in Brussels hoping to have a discussion on the new framework for fiscal policy conduct at the level of heads of state.

In this regard, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will hold a joint meeting on Friday morning with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, as well as with Antonio Costa of Portugal, in order to coordinate so that relevant consultations on the revised Stability Pact can now be held at the level of the heads of state and be concluded soon.

The choice of the day is not a coincidence, as the Euro Summit is being held on Friday in the presence of both the ECB and Eurogroup presidents.

The talks are being held as countries of the European North are already prioritizing the fight against inflation through tightening monetary and fiscal policy.

Athens would like the discussions to be held at Council level on what will apply from 2024, when the revised Stability Pact will be reactivated.