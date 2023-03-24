NEWS

Two navy ships to open to public this weekend

[File photo]

Two ships from the Greek fleet will dock at Piraeus and be open to the public for visits over the weekend to mark the March 25 national holiday.

The Hellenic Navy’s frigate “Themistoklis” and gunboat “Karathanassis” will be docked at Gate E12 (Akti Themistokleous).

Members of the public can visit the ships at the following times: Friday (March 24): 15:00 to 19:00; Saturday (Independence Day): 09:00 to 19:00; and Sunday (March 26): 09:00 to 17:00. [AMNA]

Defense 1821 Anniversary

