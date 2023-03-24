Support measures for victims tabled

Firefighters and rescuers are seen amid the debris of a rail collision at Tempe near the city of Larissa in Central Greece on Wednesday. The train carrying hundreds of passengers has collided with an oncoming freight train, killing and injuring dozens of passengers. [AP]

Measures to support and assist the relatives of the 57 people who lost their lives in the Tempe train collision of February 28, as well as passengers who were injured in the crash, are provided for in a bill submitted to Parliament on Friday by the Development and Investment Ministry.

These measures include a special pension, cancellation of debts to the tax office and insurance funds, appointments to the public sector, free legal support, direct compensation, care for students, as well as regulations to enhance the safety of public transport.

The bill also provides that the decisions of the district courts for the victims relatives and survivors which will award compensation will be declared immediately enforceable – i.e. they will immediately receive the amounts awarded. It also redefines the nature of a number of offenses, including some that may lead to a rail accident.