Ιnvestigation into causes of fire that destroyed restaurant

The Fire Service has launched an investigation into the causes of a fire that destroyed a restaurant in the Nea Smyrni district of Athens on Friday.

Fire Service sources told Kathimerini that although some eyewitnesses claim the fire resulted from arson, they are keeping an open mind as to what could have caused the blaze.

Speaking to private broadcaster Open TV, a restaurant cleaning worker said he saw two or three people approach the shop in the early hours of Friday morning, smash a window and throw an explosive device inside.

A contingent of 20 firefighters, fire trucks, police forces and ambulances were deployed. One person who was found in the stairwell on the first floor of the building was taken to Evangelismos Hospital with breathing problems.

An infant who was on the third floor of the building when the fire broke out was taken to hospital as a precaution.