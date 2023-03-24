Father accused of raping daughter, 16, remanded in custody

A father accused of raping his 16-year-old daughter was remanded in custody in the town of Grevena on Friday.

The suspect, which has has denied all charges, appeared before an investigative magistrate on charges of rape, sexual intercourse with a minor and causing grievous bodily harm. His lawyer asked for an expert examination by child psychologists to testify about the 16-year-old girl.

According to a report by state broadcaster ERT, teachers at the girl’s school said she had obvious bruises and showed signs of abuse, so they asked a child psychologist to examine her case.

During her examination, the minor allegedly reported her abuse by her own father and this led to the arrest of the 41-year-old.

The 16-year-old girl is constantly under the supervision of child psychologists.