US Congress commemorates Greece’s independence anniversary

Legislation was introduced in the US Senate and US House of Representatives commemorating the 202nd anniversary of Greece’s independence and celebrating democracy in Greece and the US.

Bob Menendez (D-NJ), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, once again led this effort in the US Senate. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) was again the lead Republican sponsor. They were joined by 41 other US Senators as original cosponsors of S. Res. 119 which was introduced in the Senate Thursday.

The other co-sponsors were: Michael Bennet (D-CO); Dick Blumenthal (D-CT); Cory Booker (D-NJ); Mike Braun (R-IN); Sherrod Brown (D-OH); Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV); Ben Cardin (D-MD); Tom Carper (D-DE); Bob Casey (D-PA); Chris Coons (D-DE); Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV); Ted Cruz (R-TX); Tammy Duckworth (D-IL); Dick Durbin (D-IL); Dianne Feinstein (D-CA); John Fetterman (D-PA); Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY); Bill Hagerty (R-TN); Maggie Hassan (D-NH); Ron Johnson (R-WI); Tim Kaine (D-VA); Mark Kelly (D-AZ); John Kennedy (R-LA); Cynthia Lummis (R-WY); Chris Murphy (D-CT); Alex Padilla (D-CA); Gary Peters (D-MI); Jack Reed (D-RI); Pete Ricketts (R-NE); Jacky Rosen (D-NV); Mike Rounds (R-SD); Marco Rubio (R-FL); Chuck Schumer (D-NY); Rick Scott (R-FL); Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH); Debbie Stabenow (D-MI); Chris Van Hollen (D-MD); Raphael Warnock (D-GA); Elizabeth Warren (D-MA); Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI); and Ron Wyden (D-OR).

The full text of the Senate Resolution can be read here.

Co-Chair of the Hellenic Caucus, Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), led this effort in the House and was joined as original co-sponsors of this resolution by Caucus Co-Chair Chris Pappas (D-NH), Representatives Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Frank Pallone (D-NJ), John Sarbanes (D-MD) and Dina Titus (D-NV). The resolution highlights the hard-fought struggle for independence of the Greek people, and the historic and dynamic relationship that defines the deep American-Hellenic ties.

In addition to celebrating Greece’s historic role as the birthplace of democracy and its contributions to the global community, the bipartisan resolution also recognizes the strength of the United States’ enduring partnership and friendship with Greece.