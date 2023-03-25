Cavusoglu sends best wishes for Independence Day

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has sent a letter to his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, expressing his best wishes for the March 25 national day.

Greece celebrates the 202nd anniversary from the start of the War of Independence from the Ottoman Empire (1821 – 29).

In his letter, Cavusoglu expresses the hope that relations between the two countries, which have improved since Greece sent help to Turkey in the wake of the deadly February earthquakes, will solidify in the future. Cavusoglu adds he is determined to further contribute toward meeting that goal.

Cavusoglu once again thanks the Greek government and the Greek people for their solidarity and help after the February 6 earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and over 7,200 in Syria.