AHI statement on Independence Day

Nick Larigakis, President of the American Hellenic Institute (AHI), a Washington, DC-based public policy and advocacy center, has issued the following statement in celebration of the 202nd Anniversary of the Greek War of Independence:

Today we commemorate the 202nd anniversary of Greece’s Independence and remember the heroes who fought and sacrificed to defeat Ottoman rule in a triumph for liberty.

Ancient Greece gave birth to the ideals and principles that are the foundation of western democracies. As such, all Americans share in the Hellenic spirit which is embedded in the DNA of our constitution and at the core of our cherished liberties. As Americans of Greek heritage, we take special pride in the success of our great nation knowing that these Hellenic principles have provided the basis for the unprecedented prosperity of our country.

The American Revolution was inspired by the same ideals of the Enlightenment which inspired the Greek War of Independence. The American people manifested their adherence to these ideals through their ardent vocal and humanitarian support for the Greek cause. Today, we must also look to the future and ensure the friendship and strategic partnership between the United States and Greece, two longstanding allies, remains strong and continues to flourish. The ongoing U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue recently held in February in Athens, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s participation, provides a pathway to this future.

The celebration of Greek independence is an important reminder for free citizens around the world: the Hellenic ideals that yielded democracy and the rule of law must be defended. Every day, we see brave Ukrainians continuing to do just that against an unjust invasion by Russia. In Ukraine, and in other parts of the world, we are reminded that while Freedom is right, it is not guaranteed. It can never be taken for granted. Because as we see around every day, there are multiple forces that continue to challenge our Freedoms. If these ideals are not defended, we can expect to see the slow erosion of the very principles that provide the underpinning of our society. Only anarchy would exist without the rule of law.

Despite the heroic sacrifices and battles our ancestors have fought, the struggle continues. We must not lose sight of the danger Turkey presents in the Eastern Mediterranean and to United States interests in the region. Turkey is a constant threat to Greece, Cyprus, and the region as a persistent violator of the rule of law, and the rules based International Order cannot be applied selectively. The community must engage our policymakers, educate them on these facts, and urge them to act. We look forward to celebrating future Greek Independence Days in a world free from threats to democracy and the rule of law and amid an Eastern Mediterranean region that is stable and at peace.