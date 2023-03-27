PM should be held accountable for wiretap scandal, Tsipras says

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis should be held accountable for the alleged wiretapping of senior officials by the state intelligence service (EYP), leftist SYRIZA opposition chief Alexis Tsipras reiterated on Monday.

“In any European country, the mastermind, the moral instigator – the country’s prime minister, unfortunately – would have stepped down. He maintains silence; he is not giving any answers,” Tsipras said after meeting with the head of Hellenic Data Protection Authority (HDPA) at the organizaton’s headquarters, also referring to recent reports that a US and Greek national who worked on Meta’s security and trust team while based in Greece was placed under a yearlong wiretap by EYP and hacked with Predator spyware.

The conservative government, which has denied knowingly wiretapping anyone, in late January survived a vote of confidence put forward by SYRIZA over the scandal targeting politicians, army top brass and journalists.

“Citizens feel entirely vulnerable when the state fails to provide any security and resorts to spying on them,” Tsipras said.

“We therefore need a state that stands by the citizen. A democratic and free state that provides security to the citizen. And this is one of the important issues at stake in the next election,” he said.