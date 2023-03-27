NEWS

Work permits for migrant farm workers to be extended to Dec. 31

Work permits for migrant farm workers to be extended to Dec. 31
[Alexandros Avramidis]

Third-country migrants working in Greek farms will have their residence permits extended to the end of the year, Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis said in Parliament on Monday.

He said a clause for the extension to December 31 will be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday. It will concern those migrants who arrive in Greece by land and will tie in to the new migration code which will go into effect on January 1, 2024 that sets out regulations for attracting non-permanent field workers from third countries, he added. 

Mitarakis was responding to a question by ruling New Democracy Deputy Georgios Vlachos on the shortage of farm workers during the current cultivation period. 

Migration Agriculture

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Farmers block Athens-Lamia highway
NEWS

Farmers block Athens-Lamia highway

Farmers clash with police in central Greece
NEWS

Farmers clash with police in central Greece

Farmers’ small loan fund on the way
ECONOMY

Farmers’ small loan fund on the way

Cyprus takes no chances after cases of bird flu
NEWS

Cyprus takes no chances after cases of bird flu

Egypt to provide 5,000 farm workers to Greece in seasonal scheme
NEWS

Egypt to provide 5,000 farm workers to Greece in seasonal scheme

13.4 billion euros in EU funding approved for Greece’s agricultural sector
NEWS

13.4 billion euros in EU funding approved for Greece’s agricultural sector