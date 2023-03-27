Work permits for migrant farm workers to be extended to Dec. 31

Third-country migrants working in Greek farms will have their residence permits extended to the end of the year, Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis said in Parliament on Monday.

He said a clause for the extension to December 31 will be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday. It will concern those migrants who arrive in Greece by land and will tie in to the new migration code which will go into effect on January 1, 2024 that sets out regulations for attracting non-permanent field workers from third countries, he added.

Mitarakis was responding to a question by ruling New Democracy Deputy Georgios Vlachos on the shortage of farm workers during the current cultivation period.