‘Panic button’ app to help women facing domestic violence

A digital application for cellphones to support women facing violence at home, called “Panic Button,” was introduced in Athens and Thessaloniki on March 23.

The free app is downloaded on a smartphone and activates the service by pressing on a button which sends a text message (sms) to the operational center of the police. The app contains the needed information to locate the user.

The app can be provided by Greek police departments, the Offices to Manage Domestic Violence in Athens and Thessaloniki, and counseling centers of the network under the General Secretariat of Demographic and Family Policy and Equality of the Sexes at the Labor Ministry, in Attica and Thessaloniki.

In order to acquire the app, a woman needs to fill out the following information: numerical code, social security number (AMKA), full name, cellphone number, exact address and floor, name on the home bell, history of violent incidents, indication of whether the perpetrator has a gun, indication of children and/or pregnancy of the victim, indications of a history of addictions and/or mental illness by the perpetrator.

[AMNA]