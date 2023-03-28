Turmoil on Mykonos before season begins

Local associations on the popular island hotspot of Mykonos are mobilizing in response to the attack against an archaeologist from the Ephorate of Antiquities of Cyclades, on March 7, in Athens.

“The police and prosecutorial investigation must be broadened to cover the cases handled by our colleague in order to track down the perpetrators of the attack and those who ordered it,” demanded the Association of Greek Archaeologists, referring to the mob-style attack which has been linked to illegal construction and permits on the island.

The Association of Greek Archaeologists was on Mykonos on Monday and held an open discussion with the Municipal Council, the bodies and associations of Mykonos and every interested citizen on the occasion of the “mafia attack.”

On Tuesday there will be a work stoppage by the Greek Civil Servants’ Confederation (ADEDY) with the participation of all civil servants on the island, while a protest meeting will be held at 11.30 a.m. outside Mykonos Town Hall.

The unions are also calling for a “stop to the devaluation of the cultural heritage and the Archaeological Service, as well as all public goods and services.”

They are calling for all service and inspection bodies to be immediately staffed, especially in places with increased tourist pressure, “so that the laws are applied equally throughout the country, as provided by the Constitution.”

Moreover, they are urging the government to proceed with all necessary actions to protect all employees against any case of pressure related to the performance of official duties, to stop political pressure on employees and for immediate initiatives by the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Citizens’ Protection to demolish all confirmed arbitrary constructions on Mykonos and other islands.

Last week and amid reports of a rise in instances of mob-style violence on Mykonos related to illegal construction and permits, the government announced plans to beef up security and increase urban planning inspections.

More specifically, at a meeting convened at the initiative of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a gradual strengthening of the police force with an additional 100 officers was decided.

In addition, the government said more special operations tasks will be implemented to combat the surge in mafia-type crime.