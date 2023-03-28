Toll collector held up at gunpoint in northern Athens

Police were looking on Tuesday for a man who held up a toll collector at the Doukissis Plakentias toll station, in northern Athens, on the Attiki Odos ring road.

The unidentified suspect rode up to the toll booth on a motorcycle at around 5.30 a.m. and threatened the collector with a gun, according to reports.

The 32-year-old toll collector handed over an undisclosed amount of cash to the gunman, who then sped off.

Police later found the motorcycle abandoned by the side of the road and ascertained that it has it been stolen.