NEWS

Toll collector held up at gunpoint in northern Athens

Toll collector held up at gunpoint in northern Athens
[Shutterstock]

Police were looking on Tuesday for a man who held up a toll collector at the Doukissis Plakentias toll station, in northern Athens, on the Attiki Odos ring road.

The unidentified suspect rode up to the toll booth on a motorcycle at around 5.30 a.m. and threatened the collector with a gun, according to reports.

The 32-year-old toll collector handed over an undisclosed amount of cash to the gunman, who then sped off.

Police later found the motorcycle abandoned by the side of the road and ascertained that it has it been stolen.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
‘Panic button’ app to help women facing domestic violence
NEWS

‘Panic button’ app to help women facing domestic violence

Iraklio man ‘pimped out 11-year-old’
NEWS

Iraklio man ‘pimped out 11-year-old’

Taekwondo coach accused of rape jailed pending trial
NEWS

Taekwondo coach accused of rape jailed pending trial

Albania: Gunshots targeting private TV station kill guard
NEWS

Albania: Gunshots targeting private TV station kill guard

Father accused of raping daughter, 16, remanded in custody
NEWS

Father accused of raping daughter, 16, remanded in custody

Investigation launched into restaurant blaze in Nea Smyrni
NEWS

Investigation launched into restaurant blaze in Nea Smyrni