Girl, 11, files complaint of gang rape attempt at migrant camp

Authorities in the Evia town of Halkida are investigating the attempted gang rape of an 11-year-old resident of a migrant and refugee camp in Ritsona, northeast of the capital.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the young Somali refugee told investigators that she had been grabbed by a group of six men, dragged into a hut and assaulted. The assailants beat her with a length of electrical wire and tore at her clothes in an attempt to rape her, she said.

The 11-year-old added that they fled when she started screaming for help.

The incident reportedly took place earlier this month.

The 11-year-old is staying at the camp with her mother, who previously reported her husband for domestic abuse.