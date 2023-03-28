NEWS

Girl, 11, files complaint of gang rape attempt at migrant camp

Girl, 11, files complaint of gang rape attempt at migrant camp

Authorities in the Evia town of Halkida are investigating the attempted gang rape of an 11-year-old resident of a migrant and refugee camp in Ritsona, northeast of the capital.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the young Somali refugee told investigators that she had been grabbed by a group of six men, dragged into a hut and assaulted. The assailants beat her with a length of electrical wire and tore at her clothes in an attempt to rape her, she said.

The 11-year-old added that they fled when she started screaming for help.

The incident reportedly took place earlier this month.

The 11-year-old is staying at the camp with her mother, who previously reported her husband for domestic abuse.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Toll collector held up at gunpoint in northern Athens
NEWS

Toll collector held up at gunpoint in northern Athens

‘Panic button’ app to help women facing domestic violence
NEWS

‘Panic button’ app to help women facing domestic violence

Iraklio man ‘pimped out 11-year-old’
NEWS

Iraklio man ‘pimped out 11-year-old’

Taekwondo coach accused of rape jailed pending trial
NEWS

Taekwondo coach accused of rape jailed pending trial

Albania: Gunshots targeting private TV station kill guard
NEWS

Albania: Gunshots targeting private TV station kill guard

Father accused of raping daughter, 16, remanded in custody
NEWS

Father accused of raping daughter, 16, remanded in custody