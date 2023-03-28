Police announce arrest of two suspected members of foreign-led terrorist network

Police in Athens have said they arrested two terrorism suspects who had been planning attacks on Jewish targets in the country aimed at causing mass casualties.

The suspects were allegedly part of an overseas terrorism network. They are being held at police headquarters in central Athens, authorities said.

The anti-terrorism police division and National Intelligence Service (EYP) were involved in the arrest, according to a police statement, and were assisted by a foreign intelligence service that has not been named.

Police said the suspects had chosen a target of “high symbolism” and were making final preparations for the attack.

“Their aim was not only to cause the loss of life of innocent citizens, but also to undermine the sense of security in the country, while hurting public institutions and threatening [Greece’s] international relations,” the police statement said.

It is understood that the target was a Jewish-owned restaurant and religious center in the center of Athens.

The sources also said that the two arrested men are of Pakistani origin, while a third, an Iran-based Pakistani, is being investigated for possible links to radical organizations in the country.

Police said that “an analysis of the seized information and digital data revealed and confirmed that the members of the network had already chosen as the target of the attack, a building of special importance; had carried out the reconnaissance of the area and the planning of the attack; and had received final instructions to carry out the attack.”

They were also looking for accomplices in their mission, police said.

It is understood that EYP began investigating the alleged network after the arrest of Pakistani nationals in Cyprus in 2021 for an attack on an Israeli target and the arrest of Pakistani nationals in Turkey a year later who were planning an attack on an Israeli target in Istanbul.

The two suspects have already appeared before an Athens prosecutor and have been referred to an investigating magistrate.

Police say their investigations are ongoing. [Kathimerini, AP]