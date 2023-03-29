KIS congratulates Greek authorities on preventing terrorist attack

The Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KIS) has congratulated Greek Police (ELAS) and the country’s intelligence agency (EYP) for preventing a terrorist attack planned against at least one Jewish site in Athens.

“Thanks to the methodical work and timely intervention of the security forces, dozens of human lives were saved,” KIS said in a statement.

Greek authorities said that two men described as being of Pakistani origin, who were not named, had been arrested for allegedly planning an attack on a Jewish restaurant. The attack was considered to be imminent and to be intended to cause extensive loss of life.

The suspects were charged Tuesday with terrorism offenses, while a third man believed to be outside Greece has been charged in absentia with similar offenses.