NEWS

KIS congratulates Greek authorities on preventing terrorist attack

KIS congratulates Greek authorities on preventing terrorist attack

The Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KIS) has congratulated Greek Police (ELAS) and the country’s intelligence agency (EYP) for preventing a terrorist attack planned against at least one Jewish site in Athens.

“Thanks to the methodical work and timely intervention of the security forces, dozens of human lives were saved,” KIS said in a statement.

Greek authorities said that two men described as being of Pakistani origin, who were not named, had been arrested for allegedly planning an attack on a Jewish restaurant. The attack was considered to be imminent and to be intended to cause extensive loss of life.

The suspects were charged Tuesday with terrorism offenses, while a third man believed to be outside Greece has been charged in absentia with similar offenses.

Terrorism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Israel’s Netanyahu: Mossad helped Greece uncover terror plot
NEWS

Israel’s Netanyahu: Mossad helped Greece uncover terror plot

Police arrest two alleged terror plotters
NEWS

Police arrest two alleged terror plotters

Greece arrests two men suspected of planning attack on Jewish restaurant
NEWS

Greece arrests two men suspected of planning attack on Jewish restaurant

Two held in alleged plot to attack Jewish restaurant
NEWS

Two held in alleged plot to attack Jewish restaurant

US issues another warning of possible terrorist attacks in Turkey
NEWS

US issues another warning of possible terrorist attacks in Turkey

Bloody package sent to Ukraine’s embassy
NEWS

Bloody package sent to Ukraine’s embassy