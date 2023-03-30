Tempe train crash survivor, 21, released from hospital

Firefighters and rescuers are seen amid the debris of a rail collision at Tempe near the city of Larissa in Central Greece on Wednesday. The train carrying hundreds of passengers has collided with an oncoming freight train, killing and injuring dozens of passengers. [AP]

A 21-year-old college student who was hospitalized with severe injuries after the train collision at Tempe, central Greece, last month was released from a hospital in Thessaloniki on Wednesday.

According to the hospital, the student was in intensive care for several days with burns on 20% of his body. His discharge on Wednesday was issued by the Plastic Surgery Clinic at the hospital. His girlfriend, who also survived, had lighter injuries.

The young man and his girlfriend, who were riding in the 6th wagon of the train, had gone to the second compartment for a snack when their passenger train collided with a freight train late at night on February 28.

A total of 57 people died in the crash, many of them college students returning to Thessaloniki from Athens.

[AMNA]