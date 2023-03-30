Police disperse university sit-in, 10 arrested

Greek police officers on Thursday morning arrested 10 people who took part in a sit-in inside the main building of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (EKPA) to protest a deadly train collision on Feb. 28.

A video of the incident appeared to be filmed by the protesters shows the head of the police force accompanied by officers coming down a staircase to the ground floor and asking the squatters to collect their belongings. There was no tension between the police forces and the squatters.

The squatters remained inside the rector’s building for 18 days.

The train accident, the deadliest in Greece’s history, occurred near the northern town of Tempe. A passenger train slammed into a freight carrier coming in the opposite direction on the same line, and some of its derailed cars went up in flames. A total of 57 people died, many of which were university students.