Two arrested in Thessaloniki for drug dealing

Greek Police released a photo of the drugs seized during the police raid in Thessaloniki.

Two men were arrested in the northern city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday afternoon for possessing and selling drugs, local police said Thursday.

Officers found and seized more than half a kilo of cocaine, two kilos and 960 grams of cannabis, 59 grams of processed cannabis, four precision scales, a pistol classified as a demilitarized museum weapon with 25 rounds, which had been stolen in 2015 from a house in an area of Thessaloniki and 1,330 euros in cash.

Police also seized six mobile phones and a vehicle. 

The press release did not specify which locations were searched or where the drugs were found.

