Dendias heading to Nicosia for meeting with Cypriot, Israeli counterparts

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will travel to Nicosia on Friday to take part in the trilateral meeting with Cyprus and Israel which will focus on the further enhancement of cooperation in sectors such as energy, addressing natural disasters and protection of the environment.

The talks will also expand on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Dendias and his counterparts from Cyprus, Constantinos Kombos, and Israel, Eli Cohen, will initially be received by the President of the Cyprus Republic Nikos Christodoulides. The three foreign ministers will then participate in the meeting which will be followed by statements to the press at 12.25 p.m. local time.

The Greek minister will hold a meeting with Eli Cohen, which will be followed by a working dinner of the three foreign ministers.

Finally, Dendias will be received by the Archbishop of New Justiniana and All Cyprus Georgios.