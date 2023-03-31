Turkey hails warmer ties with Greece

Turkey’s National Security Council on Thursday supported maintaining the positive climate in bilateral ties with Greece that emerged in the wake of the devastating earthquakes on February 6, adding that it would benefit both sides.

In a statement after convening in Ankara, the council added that ongoing developments in the Aegean and the East Mediterranean are being followed closely.

Earlier Thursday it was announced that Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos will travel to the earthquake-stricken areas in southeast Turkey on April 4 to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar.

Meanwhile, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will travel to Nicosia on Friday to take part in the trilateral meeting with Cyprus and Israel which will focus on the further enhancement of cooperation in sectors such as energy, addressing natural disasters and protection of the environment.

“The political dialogue will focus on global challenges and shared opportunities, promoting regional stability, security and prosperity,” Dendias wrote in a tweet.

The talks will also expand on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Dendias and his counterparts from Cyprus, Constantinos Kombos, and Israel, Eli Cohen, will initially be received by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides.

The three foreign ministers will then participate in the meeting which will be followed by statements to the press at 12.25 p.m. local time.

The Greek minister will hold a meeting with Cohen, which will be followed by a working dinner of the three foreign ministers.

Dendias will also be received by Archbishop Georgios of New Justiniana and All Cyprus.

An annual joint exercise with Greece, France, Cyprus, Italy and the US has concluded, according to the Israeli military on Thursday.

Exercise Noble Dina, which lasted two weeks, took place in the Mediterranean Sea between the Israeli coast and the Greek island of Crete.