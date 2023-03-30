Council of Europe report points to migrant pushbacks and abuse

Many European countries are illegally returning migrants and asylum seekers, according to a report by the Council of Europe’s anti-torture committee, which has identified a systematic policy of physical abuse of people trying to enter Europe.

It said that refugees and migrants were punched, slapped and beaten with clubs and sticks by border guards and police officers, who in many cases removed money, identity cards and passports.

Although the report does not name specific countries, the committee has visited Greece, Turkey, Hungary, Turkey, Hungary, Spain, Italy and Malta in recent months, and last November carried out a surprise inspection of the migration detention center in Manston, southern England, where it documented inhumane detention conditions.