NEWS

Council of Europe report points to migrant pushbacks and abuse

Council of Europe report points to migrant pushbacks and abuse
[InTime News]

Many European countries are illegally returning migrants and asylum seekers, according to a report by the Council of Europe’s anti-torture committee, which has identified a systematic policy of physical abuse of people trying to enter Europe.

It said that refugees and migrants were punched, slapped and beaten with clubs and sticks by border guards and police officers, who in many cases removed money, identity cards and passports.

Although the report does not name specific countries, the committee has visited Greece, Turkey, Hungary, Turkey, Hungary, Spain, Italy and Malta in recent months, and last November carried out a surprise inspection of the migration detention center in Manston, southern England, where it documented inhumane detention conditions.

Migration EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU urges members to deport more migrants ineligible to stay
NEWS

EU urges members to deport more migrants ineligible to stay

On Ukraine anniversary, EU pledges more support for refugees
NEWS

On Ukraine anniversary, EU pledges more support for refugees

2nd European Conference on Border Management to be held in Athens on Feb 23-24
NEWS

2nd European Conference on Border Management to be held in Athens on Feb 23-24

EU looks to tighten borders to keep unwanted migrants away
NEWS

EU looks to tighten borders to keep unwanted migrants away

EU wants to send more migrants away as irregular arrivals grow
NEWS

EU wants to send more migrants away as irregular arrivals grow

Greece needs EU help to protect external borders, minister says
NEWS

Greece needs EU help to protect external borders, minister says