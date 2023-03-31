NEWS

Two injured in bus-motorcycle collision in Thessaloniki

File photo.

Two people were injured in a traffic accident that occurred in the center of Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, early on Friday.

According to reports, at around 5.30 a.m., a public bus collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of Egnatia and Venizelou streets.

The two individuals who were riding the motorcycle sustained injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Traffic police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

