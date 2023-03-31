NEWS

Cyprus relocates 76 Afghan, Syrian asylum-seekers to France

Cyprus relocates 76 Afghan, Syrian asylum-seekers to France
A migrant sits on a bench in Elepfhteria, Liberty Square inside the medieval core of the old city of divided capital Nicosia, Jan 28. [AP]

Cyprus’ Interior Ministry said Thursday 76 Afghans and Syrians seeking international protection have been relocated to France under a European Union program to ease the burden on Mediterranean countries receiving large numbers of migrants.

The ministry said in a statement the relocation is one of several planned in coming months. A total 210 people have been relocated to other EU countries, including Germany, Bulgaria and Romania, in the three months since such transfers began.

The ministry said the program “constitutes tangible support and solidarity for Cyprus which is first in the EU in the number of individuals applying for international protection relative to its population.”

Some 21 European countries signed a declaration in June 2022 on the voluntary solidarity program to help Mediterranean member states through relocating asylum seekers or recognized refugees or through financial contributions.

Separately, Cyprus has repatriated so far this year some 2,000 people who had their asylum applications rejected. [AP]

Cyprus Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Minister: Cyprus tops EU in migrant repatriations
NEWS

Minister: Cyprus tops EU in migrant repatriations

Clashes break out at Cyprus migrant center, fires lit
NEWS

Clashes break out at Cyprus migrant center, fires lit

Cyprus seeks UN help to stem asylum-seeker ‘avalanche’
NEWS

Cyprus seeks UN help to stem asylum-seeker ‘avalanche’

Cypriot minister: Europe’s south expects over 150,000 migrant arrivals this year
NEWS

Cypriot minister: Europe’s south expects over 150,000 migrant arrivals this year

Cyprus police: Syrian migrant found dead off coastline
NEWS

Cyprus police: Syrian migrant found dead off coastline

Cyprus detains 2 for smuggling after 24 Syrians land in boat
NEWS

Cyprus detains 2 for smuggling after 24 Syrians land in boat